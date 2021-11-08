Palestinian Resistance Fighters Open Fire at Israeli Military Checkpoint in Occupied West Bank

Islam Times - One Palestinian youngster was injured on Sunday in clashes with the Zionist occupation forces in Al-Bireh City in the occupied West Bank. A rubber bullet was fired by the enemy troops at him, inflicting moderate injuries upon him.

Palestinian resistance fighters had late Saturday opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, according to local media outlets.

In details, the resistance fighters fired bullets at the enemy’s checkpoint of Jalma in northern Jenin.

Six Palestinian prisoners managed in September to escape from the Israeli Gilboa prison, located in Beissan Valley, through a tunnel despite all the enemy’s security measures.

Meanwhile, six Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails continued their hunger strike in protest of the enemy’s punitive measures escalated after Gilboa escape operation.