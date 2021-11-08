0
Monday 8 November 2021 - 04:16

US Sanctions Seek to Disarm Iran: AEOI Head

Mohammad Eslami said: "Today, we must pay attention to the approaches of global arrogance in civil defense."

Eslami added: "Today, the enemies seek to increase their influence in the countries by taking over the capacity of international organizations, and in this regard, they try to justify their arrogant activities in the minds and public opinion." 

"The sanctions are not to prevent the sale of equipment or the transfer of knowledge, but to surrender and disarm countries," he added.

"Today, the enemy seeks to influence the mind and beliefs by using the media," the head of AEOI noted.
