Islam Times - Referring to US support for terrorists in Syria, the head of Egypt's youth party stated that the United States is a major supporter of terrorism and destructive plans targeting Syria.

Al-Sayyid el Adly told the official Syrian news agency Sanaa on Sunday that the United States is trying to carry out its destructive plans, including the dismemberment of the country, by supporting terrorist groups in Syria.The head of Egypt's al-Shabaab party also referred to Turkey's illegal presence in Syria, adding that Washington is using Turkey as a tool to carry out its plans in Syria, but their efforts will fail.The United States and its allies, including Turkey, have been in Syria illegally (without the permission of the Syrian government) for months under the pretext of fighting terrorist groups.The Damascus government has repeatedly stated it considers the actions of the United States and its allies in Syria as "occupation."The crisis in Syria began in 2011 with a massive offensive by terrorist groups backed by Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United States and their allies to shift the regional equation in favor of the Zionist regime.