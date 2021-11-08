Rocket Attack Targets Turkish Military Base in Northern Iraq

Islam Times - News sources reported a rocket attack on a Turkish military base in the northern Iraqi province of Ninawa.

At least seven Katyusha rockets were fired at the Turkish military base in Zelikan, in the Ba'ashiqa district of northern Ninawa, east of Mosul, where the occupying Turkish forces are based, the Iraqi Sabrin News channel reported Sunday night.No casualties have been reported from the rocket attack.The base has been hit by rockets several times before.Also, regarding the Turkish military fatalities, another Turkish soldier was killed in northern Iraq on Friday. The body of the 26-year-old soldier was returned to Turkey yesterday and was buried in Erzurum today.Ba'ashiqa is one of the areas in northern Iraq where Turkish occupying forces have been present in recent years.In recent years, Turkey has repeatedly invaded Iraq under the pretext of suppressing elements of the Turkish Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).These aggressions have met with a strong reaction from the Iraqi government and other countries in the world.The Iraqi presidency recently condemned Turkey's aggression in northern Iraq, stating that the Turkish army's repeated attacks on Iraqi territory are a serious violation of Baghdad's sovereignty and a clear violation of international law and regulations.