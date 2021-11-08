0
Monday 8 November 2021 - 05:17

North Korea Conducts Artillery Fire Drill After US-South Joint Exercise

Story Code : 962545
North Korea Conducts Artillery Fire Drill After US-South Joint Exercise
The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Sunday that mechanized troops of the country had conducted an "artillery fire competition" the previous day.

It added that the competition was held to see how well the mechanized troops carried out the exercises with the aim of increasing their mobile artillery combat capabilities.

Since September, North Korea has test-launched a series of newly developed missiles, including nuclear-capable weapons. 

The country is under harsh UN sanctions for its missile and nuclear activities.

On Monday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that despite Pyongyang’s repeated objections to Seoul and Washington, the US and South Korean military forces began a five-day joint air defense exercise that involved some 200 aircraft.

North Korea regards the South's joint exercises with American forces as a rehearsal for invasion and insists that the North's efforts are defensive in nature.

Pyongyang says countries criticizing the North for its defensive military drills apply "double standards".

With dialog at a standstill, US officials have expressed a willingness to meet with their North Korean counterparts in order to resume denuclearization talks.

Pyongyang, however, has dismissed the US offer of dialog as a "petty trick", accusing Washington of pursuing a hostile policy toward North Korea.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Says He Was “Israel’s Best Friend”
Trump Says He Was “Israel’s Best Friend”
Taliban Appoints 44 Members to Key Local Government Roles
Taliban Appoints 44 Members to Key Local Government Roles
8 November 2021
China Builds Mockups of US Navy Ships in Area Used for Missile Target Practice
China Builds Mockups of US Navy Ships in Area Used for Missile Target Practice
8 November 2021
Iran
Iran's Army Kicks Off 'Zulfiqar 1400' Joint Military Drills
7 November 2021
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
7 November 2021
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
7 November 2021
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
7 November 2021
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria 'Alarming'
6 November 2021
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
6 November 2021
Bahrainis Urge End to ‘Futile’ War on Yemen, Slam Normalization of Ties with Israel
Bahrainis Urge End to ‘Futile’ War on Yemen, Slam Normalization of Ties with Israel
6 November 2021
Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report
Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report
6 November 2021
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
5 November 2021
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
5 November 2021