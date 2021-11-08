0
Monday 8 November 2021 - 05:23

Iraqi Official: Experts Should Explain Why US Defense Systems Didn't Work in Assassination Attempt

“We are currently discussing the matter with the American side and officials from the US embassy. This is an issue that experts should throw light on and explain,” Major General Tahsin Al-Khafaji stated on Sunday.

A statement released by the Security Media Cell, affiliated with the Iraqi prime minister’s office, said Kadhimi was subjected to a failed assassination attempt with a booby-trapped drone early Sunday. 

The statement added the drone attack targeted his residence, but the Iraqi prime minister was “unharmed” and is “in good health”.

Some observers and analysts say there are indications that suggest the failed attempt is distrustful.

The purported assassination attempt against Al-Kadhimi involved three drones, the nation’s Interior Ministry has said, branding the act a “terrorist attack”.

Two of the drones that targeted Al-Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad’s Green Zone were downed and one reached the house, the ministry added. Some members of his security detail were injured, but the senior official was unharmed. 

The ministry will conduct “a wide investigation” and use “all resources and efforts to get the perpetrators”, Major General Saad Maan, who heads its media department, told the Iraqi press.
