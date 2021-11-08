Iraq’s Kadhimi ‘Knows Perpetrators of Attack on His Residence’

Islam Times - Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that the country’s authorities know the names of those who carried out an attack against him early Sunday and vowed that they would be apprehended in the near future.

"There are some, who are seeking to damage Iraq's security," Kadhimi said on Sunday during an extraordinary cabinet meeting, the country's al-Sumaria news channel reported."We will bring prosecution against those who perpetrated yesterday's crime," he added, referring to the attack against his residence in Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone."We know them well and will expose them," said the premier.The assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister took place in the early hours of Sunday. Al-Kadhimi’s home in Baghdad’s tight security Green Zone, where foreign embassies and government offices are located, was attacked by bomb-laden drones. Al-Kadhimi said in a tweet that he remained unhurt.The attack came two days after clashes at the entrance of the Green Zone during protests against the results of the country's October 10 general elections.The clashes reportedly led to the death of several people and injured scores of others.Various media outlets have, meanwhile, reported that the government has ordered the military to intensify the security situation in the capital following the recent incidents.