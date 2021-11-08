0
Monday 8 November 2021 - 08:16

Iraq’s Kadhimi ‘Knows Perpetrators of Attack on His Residence’

Story Code : 962590
Iraq’s Kadhimi ‘Knows Perpetrators of Attack on His Residence’
"There are some, who are seeking to damage Iraq's security," Kadhimi said on Sunday during an extraordinary cabinet meeting, the country's al-Sumaria news channel reported.

"We will bring prosecution against those who perpetrated yesterday's crime," he added, referring to the attack against his residence in Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone.

"We know them well and will expose them," said the premier.

The assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister took place in the early hours of Sunday. Al-Kadhimi’s home in Baghdad’s tight security Green Zone, where foreign embassies and government offices are located, was attacked by bomb-laden drones. Al-Kadhimi said in a tweet that he remained unhurt.

The attack came two days after clashes at the entrance of the Green Zone during protests against the results of the country's October 10 general elections.

The clashes reportedly led to the death of several people and injured scores of others.

Various media outlets have, meanwhile, reported that the government has ordered the military to intensify the security situation in the capital following the recent incidents.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Says He Was “Israel’s Best Friend”
Trump Says He Was “Israel’s Best Friend”
Taliban Appoints 44 Members to Key Local Government Roles
Taliban Appoints 44 Members to Key Local Government Roles
8 November 2021
China Builds Mockups of US Navy Ships in Area Used for Missile Target Practice
China Builds Mockups of US Navy Ships in Area Used for Missile Target Practice
8 November 2021
Iran
Iran's Army Kicks Off 'Zulfiqar 1400' Joint Military Drills
7 November 2021
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
7 November 2021
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
7 November 2021
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
7 November 2021
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria 'Alarming'
6 November 2021
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
6 November 2021
Bahrainis Urge End to ‘Futile’ War on Yemen, Slam Normalization of Ties with Israel
Bahrainis Urge End to ‘Futile’ War on Yemen, Slam Normalization of Ties with Israel
6 November 2021
Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report
Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report
6 November 2021
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
5 November 2021
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
5 November 2021