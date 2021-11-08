0
Monday 8 November 2021 - 08:53

Iranian Army Flies Suicide Drones in War Game

Story Code : 962596
In a rapid operation on Monday during the main stage of the joint drill, codenamed Zolfaqar-1400, the Iranian Army Ground Force’s “Arash” suicide drones flew a long distance to hit the targets with high accuracy.

The reconnaissance drones also monitored the drill zone before the Army’s combat UAVs destroyed the hypothetical enemy’s vessels.

According to a spokesman for the exercise, the homegrown “Mersad” air defense missile system also hit a series of targets on Sunday night.

The ongoing war game covers an area of over one million square kilometers southeast of Iran, stretching from the eastern parts of the Strait of Hormuz to the northern parts of the Indian Ocean, down to the 10-degrees latitude, and parts of the Red Sea.

Troops serving in the Army’s infantry, armored units, mechanized regiments, Navy, Air Force, and Air Defense have taken part in the main stage of the exercise.

In comments at a press conference on Saturday, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said the drill is aimed at raising the combat and defense capabilities of the Army units in protecting the country’s territorial integrity.

He also noted that the Iranian troops will be demonstrating the Islamic Republic’s power in remote waters during the war game, warning the enemies that any act of aggression against Iran will draw a crushing response from the Army.
