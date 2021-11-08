0
Monday 8 November 2021 - 08:56

Cafe Destroyed in Powerful Explosion near Kazakhstan’s Caspian Sea Border

Story Code : 962600
Cafe Destroyed in Powerful Explosion near Kazakhstan’s Caspian Sea Border
The roadside cafe in the Caspian Sea city of Aktau, in Kazakhstan, has been totally destroyed by a massive explosion that rocked the building. It is unclear if there have been any casualties, or what caused Sunday's incident.

A video published on social media shows the two-story roadside cafe suddenly disappearing in a massive blast that covered the area with thick smoke.

Photos of the aftermath of the incident show the cafe razed to the ground with only rubble remaining in its place and the surrounding area littered with piles of debris.

Several nearby buildings and parked cars were damaged as well. The cause of the blast is being investigated, a local emergency services official told Kazakh media.

The cafe was closed when the blast happened, the emergency services official said. According to the preliminary data, there were no people in the facility at the time of the incident, the official added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Says He Was “Israel’s Best Friend”
Trump Says He Was “Israel’s Best Friend”
Taliban Appoints 44 Members to Key Local Government Roles
Taliban Appoints 44 Members to Key Local Government Roles
8 November 2021
China Builds Mockups of US Navy Ships in Area Used for Missile Target Practice
China Builds Mockups of US Navy Ships in Area Used for Missile Target Practice
8 November 2021
Iran
Iran's Army Kicks Off 'Zulfiqar 1400' Joint Military Drills
7 November 2021
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
7 November 2021
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
7 November 2021
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
7 November 2021
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria 'Alarming'
6 November 2021
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
6 November 2021
Bahrainis Urge End to ‘Futile’ War on Yemen, Slam Normalization of Ties with Israel
Bahrainis Urge End to ‘Futile’ War on Yemen, Slam Normalization of Ties with Israel
6 November 2021
Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report
Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report
6 November 2021
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
5 November 2021
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
5 November 2021