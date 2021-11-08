Cafe Destroyed in Powerful Explosion near Kazakhstan’s Caspian Sea Border

Islam Times - Shocking footage shows the moment a violent explosion rocked a cafe in Kazakhstan’s Aktau, destroying part of the two-story building where the cafe was located.

The roadside cafe in the Caspian Sea city of Aktau, in Kazakhstan, has been totally destroyed by a massive explosion that rocked the building. It is unclear if there have been any casualties, or what caused Sunday's incident.A video published on social media shows the two-story roadside cafe suddenly disappearing in a massive blast that covered the area with thick smoke.Photos of the aftermath of the incident show the cafe razed to the ground with only rubble remaining in its place and the surrounding area littered with piles of debris.Several nearby buildings and parked cars were damaged as well. The cause of the blast is being investigated, a local emergency services official told Kazakh media.The cafe was closed when the blast happened, the emergency services official said. According to the preliminary data, there were no people in the facility at the time of the incident, the official added.