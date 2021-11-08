Saudi Fighter Jets Bomb Sa'dah, Sana’a in Yemen

Islam Times - Saudi fighter jets bombed various areas in Sana'a and Sa'dah provinces in Yemen on Monday morning.

The series of attacks by Saudi fighters on various parts of Yemen still continues, Al-Masirah reported.According to the latest reports, the residential areas in different parts of the country were also targeted by Saudi coalition fighters on Monday morning.The reports indicate that Saudi fighter jets bombarded residential areas in Sana’a and following the attacks, several explosions were heard in the Yemeni capital.Meanwhile, according to the reports, similar attacks took place in Sa'dah, too. As Yemeni sources announced, the "Manbeh" area in Sa'dah has been the target of the most attacks by Saudi fighter jets during most of which residential areas were bombarded.Earlier, Yemeni sources announced that the Saudi coalition had violated the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah 164 times in the past 24 hours. Violation of the Al Hudaydah ceasefire comes as the United Nations has remained silent on the issue.