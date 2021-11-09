0
Tuesday 9 November 2021 - 02:55

Rep. Tlaib: US “Must Stop Enabling the Killing of Children” in Palestine

Story Code : 962703
Rep. Tlaib: US “Must Stop Enabling the Killing of Children” in Palestine
Middle East Eye reports Mohammed Daadas, who was from the Askar refugee camp in Nablus, was shot in the stomach during a post-prayer confrontation with “Israeli” forces in Deir al-Hatab, a village east of Nablus that has been the site of repeated attacks by “Israeli” settler-colonists over the past month. The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said Daadas died in a Nablus hospital later Friday after attempts to save his life failed.
 
Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress, responded to the boy’s death by tweeting, “Our country must stop enabling the killing of children.”
 
The United States gives nearly $4 billion in annual, no-strings-attached military aid to the “Israeli” entity, one of the world’s wealthiest nations on a per-capita basis.
 
Noting the high number of Palestinian children killed by “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF], the women-led peace group CodePink asked, “How many more?”
 
The IOF killed 67 children during this year’s "Operation Guardian of the Walls" assault on Gaza and, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Information, at least 3,090 children since 2000.
 
Palestinian-American author and analyst Yousef Munayyer responded to Friday’s killing by noting the entity’s recent internationally condemned designation of six human rights groups as “terrorist organizations.”
 
“It is precisely efforts to seek justice for victims like Mohammed that ‘Israel’ wants to eliminate by targeting human rights groups,” he tweeted.
 
An IOF spokesperson said Friday’s deadly violence involved soldiers responding to a “riot” near the illegal settlement of Alon Moreh.
 
“During the disturbance, rioters threw stones at ‘Israeli’ soldiers,” the IOF official said. “The troops responded with riot dispersal means and live fire.”
 
The Palestine Chronicle reports at least five other Palestinians were injured while protesting “Israeli” settler-colonization, ethnic cleansing, and apartheid on Friday.
