Tuesday 9 November 2021 - 03:00

NSO Spyware Used to Hack Six Cellphones of Palestinian Rights Activists

The revelation marks the first known instance of Palestinian activists being targeted by the military-grade Pegasus spyware. Its use against journalists, rights activists and political dissidents from Mexico to Saudi Arabia has been documented since 2015.
 
A successful Pegasus infection surreptitiously gives intruders access to everything a person stores and does on their phone, including real-time communications.
 
It's not clear who placed the NSO spyware on the activists’ phones, said the researcher who first detected it, Mohammed al-Maskati of the nonprofit Frontline Defenders.
 
Shortly after the first two intrusions were identified in mid-October, Zionist War Minister Benny Gantz declared six Palestinian civil society groups to be ‘terrorist’ organizations.
 
Ireland-based Frontline Defenders and at least two of the victims say they consider ‘Israel’ the main suspect and believe the designation may have been timed to try to overshadow the hacks’ discovery.
 
The Zionist war minister claimed that the six organizations operate in a West Bank network run by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.
 
The six civil society organizations are Addameer, Al-Haq, the Bisan Center, Defense for Children International Palestine, the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees.
