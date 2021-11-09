0
Tuesday 9 November 2021 - 04:56

US Republicans Renew Push to Sanction Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

The six lawmakers, led by Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, offered the measure as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a sweeping defense policy bill that is one of the few pieces of major legislation Congress passes every year.

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this year reached an agreement that allows the pipeline that will take Russian gas to Germany to proceed.

Ukraine has long opposed the nearly completed $11 billion project because it will give Moscow the theoretical option to stop routing gas via Ukraine, which would deprive Kyiv of billions of dollars in lucrative transit fees and, it says, imperils its security.

Russia's state energy company, Gazprom, and its Western partners have raced to finish the pipeline to send natural gas under the Baltic Sea.
