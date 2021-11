Islam Times - The army air defenses on Monday repelled Israeli air aggression that targeted some posts in the central and coastal regions, shooting down most of the missiles.

A military source told SANA that at nearly 19.16 p.m. on Monday, the Israeli enemy carried out air aggression from the direction of northern Beirut, targeting a number of posts in the central and coastal areas.The source added that the army air defenses repelled the missiles of aggression and shot down most of them, clarifying that the aggression wounded two soldiers and caused some material damages.