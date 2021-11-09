UK Must Pay Back Debts to Iran: FM Amir-Abdollahian

Islam Times - Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone call with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Monday to stress the need for the UK to pay back the debts to Iran as soon as possible.

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with Liz Truss, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom on Monday.In this phone call, Amir-Abdollahian and Liz Truss discussed bilateral issues, Vienna talks as well as some other regional issues.The Iranian diplomat told the British counterpart that most of the trade agreements reached between the two countries after JCPOA have not been implemented and promotion of trade volume and facilitating financial relations requires more action on the part of London.Amir-Abdollahian reminded Truss of the UK's debts to Iran and stressed the need for London to pay back the debts to Iran as soon as possible.Regarding the JCPOA, the top Iranian diplomat also stressed the US must be held to account for the current situation and stated that some JCPOA parties have also contributed to the current situation by being irresponsible and remaining silent in the face of the US actions.He added that the success of the talks in Vienna depends on the lifting of all sanctions against Tehran, the return of all parties to their commitments, providing the necessary guarantees for the implementation of the results of the talks and the verification of the other sides' actions.Iranian minister recalled that the normalization of trade relations with Iran is one of the commitments accepted by the other parties to the JCPOA and this issue should be fully fulfilled in the Vienna talks.The UK foreign secretary first wished a speedy recovery from the Covid-19 for Amir-Abdollahian and then welcomed the date set by Iran to resume the Vienna talks.Truss said that the three European countries are eager and serious to advance the negotiations.Some consular issues were also discussed during the conversation.The need to send international humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan and the importance of forming an inclusive government in the country, the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Yemen and the importance of ending the blockade on the people of Yemen, the importance of supporting stability in Lebanon and regretting the continuing human rights violations in Bahrain were among other issues touched upon by Amir-Abdollahian in the conversation.