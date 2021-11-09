Ex-Cmdr Says Israeli Regime on Verge of Collapse, Its Military Not Prepared for Multi-Front War

Islam Times - A former high-ranking Israeli military commander says the regime’s troops are not ready for a multi-front war and will most probably fail in case such a confrontation breaks out, emphasizing that the Tel Aviv regime is on the verge of collapse.

Major General Yitzhak Brick said his remarks about the profound weakness of the Israeli army and the fact that the regime is in decline are not an outburst of anger, but fairly true as there are incontrovertible facts that cannot be overlooked.According to Iranian News Agency, he noted that Israel’s next war will actually be a war on the domestic front, underscoring that the regime has not experienced such a matter in the past.“A new war will take us back to many years ago. The difficulties that we went through throughout previous wars will be nothing in comparison with the fallout of the future confrontation,” Brick added.He said thousands of missiles and rockets will be unleashed on a daily basis into the Israeli-Occupied Territories during a new war and a high number of unmanned aerial vehicles will be flown over the lands, destroying anything.“Given the current situation, there is no going back in the next war and we must do everything we can to save ourselves. The next war would cause a damning catastrophe, and would largely destroy Israel’s infrastructure. Why shouldn't we set up a research committee before such a war so as to rectify the situation, and prevent a catastrophe from which it is impossible to escape?” Brick pointed out.He went on to say it is impossible to build up a strong military force while elements of the Israeli army are disintegrated, stressing that Israeli authorities must obtain a proper understanding at security and political levels in order to address the issue.“It is high time to speak of a war, where Israel’s internal front and vital facilities will be attacked by thousands of precision-guided missiles coming from Lebanon, Syria, and the Gaza Strip,” Brick said.A new report has revealed that the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement is in possession of more than 100,000 rockets, emphasizing that the projectiles can target anywhere across the Israeli-Occupied Territories and that the Tel Aviv regime has a long way to go before the situation changes.