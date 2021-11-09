0
Tuesday 9 November 2021 - 05:55

Maduro: Moscow Stands in Solidarity with Caracas to Confront Meddling in Internal Affairs

"We are in solidarity with your government, with President Nicolas Maduro in the confrontation of the attempts to change the development of the country due to the external pressure, illegitimate unilateral sanctions and interference into your internal affairs," he said on Monday to open talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Felix Plasencia, TASS reported. 

"We will continue to support your efforts to develop national dialogue which in my opinion is in a positive direction, especially in the run-up to the upcoming regional and municipal elections on October 21," he noted.

Lavrov stressed that Venezuela is a very trusted Russian partner in Latin America.

"We fully support your aspiration to independently determine the further development of your country and appreciate our cooperation on such core issues as respect for the sovereignty of states, respect for the central role of the UN, non-interference in internal affairs," the minister added.
