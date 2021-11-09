0
Tuesday 9 November 2021 - 10:24

Nicaraguan President Ortega Nears Fourth Term

Story Code : 962783
With roughly half of the ballots counted, Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council said that a preliminary tally gave Ortega’s Sandinista alliance about 75 percent of votes.
 
In months leading up to Sunday’s election, Western and many Latin American nations expressed deep concern about the fairness of the vote as Ortega detained opponents, canceled rival parties, and criminalized dissent.
 
Election observers from the European Union [EU] and the Organization of American States were not allowed to scrutinize the vote, while journalists were barred from entering the country.
 
All of the 27 EU members accused Ortega of "systematic incarceration, harassment and intimidation" of opponents, journalists, and activists.”
