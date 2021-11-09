0
Tuesday 9 November 2021 - 10:26

Three People to Be Arrested for Role in Assassination Attempt on Iraqi PM

Story Code : 962785
The decision came after al-Kadhimi said that those behind the assassination attempts on him were well known to him and would be exposed.
 
The arrest was agreed on during the premier’s meeting with President Barham Salih, President of the Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zaidan and Secretary-General of the Hezbollah Brigades Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, the news agency said.
 
Those subject to the arrest will be referred to the competent courts, Shafaq News said.
 
The assassination attempt was undertaken early on Sunday when a drone targeted al-Kadhimi's residence in Baghdad. He later tweeted that he was fine. Several of al-Kadhimi’s security guards were reportedly injured as well.
