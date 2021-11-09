Three People to Be Arrested for Role in Assassination Attempt on Iraqi PM

Islam Times - The Iraqi authorities agreed on the arrest of three people involved in the attack on the home of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the Shafaq News agency reported on Tuesday, citing a political source.

The arrest was agreed on during the premier’s meeting with President Barham Salih, President of the Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zaidan and Secretary-General of the Hezbollah Brigades Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, the news agency said.

Those subject to the arrest will be referred to the competent courts, Shafaq News said.

The assassination attempt was undertaken early on Sunday when a drone targeted al-Kadhimi's residence in Baghdad. He later tweeted that he was fine. Several of al-Kadhimi’s security guards were reportedly injured as well.

The decision came after al-Kadhimi said that those behind the assassination attempts on him were well known to him and would be exposed.