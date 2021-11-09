0
Tuesday 9 November 2021 - 21:02

Palestinian Detainees in Askalan in Dire Medical Situation Due to ‘Israeli’ Negligence

The Zionist regime is delaying their treatment while diseases are consistently consuming their weak bodies.

Many Palestinian detainees are held in Askalan Prison, whose administration intends to delay their medical treatment, among which are Hassan Bahr al-Dam, Nasr Naji Abu Hmeid, Zayd Younes, Mohammad Samaro, Othman Abu Kharj, Mowafaq Orouk, Mamdouh Amro, Tayoun Tayoun, Khalil Abu Aram, Ramzi Barash, and Mohammad Barash.
