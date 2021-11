Islam Times - China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday voiced opposition to rivalry in international infrastructure development in light of reports of a forthcoming US infrastructure plan "countering" China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily press briefing that there's ample room for global cooperation on the matter, and there's no such thing as competing or replacing an initiative with another one, CGTN reported.Over the past eight years, the BRI has made great progress and grown into one of the largest international cooperation platforms, said the spokesperson.