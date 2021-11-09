Biden Extends US National Emergency on Iran for Another Year

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden on Tuesday extended “National Emergency State” against Islamic Republic of Iran for another year.

The US President Joe Biden has extended “National Emergency State” against Islamic Republic of Iran until next year in a statement issued by the White House on Tuesday ."Our relations with Iran have not yet been normalized and process of implementing the agreements with Iran on January 19, 1981 still continues. For this reason, the national state of emergency declared on November 14, 1979 and measures taken on that date to deal with the emergency must continue after November 14, 2021. Therefore, according to the National Emergency Law, I will extend the national emergency state regarding Iran for another year,” the statement added.The US government's move against Iran comes as talks between Iran and P4+1 group on the removal of the sanctions are set to take place in Vienna on November 29.Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA known as the P4+1 with the indirect involvement of the United States have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were halted amid the change in the government in Iran.The Iranian deputy foreign minister and the new top negotiator said last Wednesday that the talks on the removal of the US sanctions on Iran will start on November 29.As part of the remedial measures taken by Iran amid the indifference of the JCPOA parties to continued US violations of the JCPOA, Iran halted voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which allows unannounced inspections of its nuclear sites by the IAEA inspectors as per a piece of legislation approved in the Iranian parliament last December as well as the JCPOA itself.