0
Tuesday 9 November 2021 - 22:18

Saudis Withdraw Troops, Military Equipment from Yemen’s Aden

Story Code : 962874
Saudis Withdraw Troops, Military Equipment from Yemen’s Aden
A group of Saudi Arabia’s troops left Aden in southern Yemen on Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

According to the report, Saudi forces in the commanding camp of Saudi-Emirati aggression coalition in al-Sha’b area in western Aden withdrew their weapons, armored vehicles and equipment from the area.

The Saudi’s military equipment left Aden with a ship from Al-Zait Port amid tight security arrangements.

A Saudi cargo plane also arrived at the airport in Aden at the same time to transport military equipment and troops, the source added.

In November 2019, Saudi aggressor coalition announced the redeployment of its forces in Aden and replaced UAE military forces. It should be noted that UAE occupied the city for four years.

This is while that UAE and Saudi Arabia have long been at loggerheads in southern Yemen, so that there are many conflicts between their mercenaries in Yemen.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill
Maduro: Moscow Stands in Solidarity with Caracas to Confront Meddling in Internal Affairs
Maduro: Moscow Stands in Solidarity with Caracas to Confront Meddling in Internal Affairs
9 November 2021
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down US-made Spy Drone in Al-Jouba
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down US-made Spy Drone in Al-Jouba
9 November 2021
Three People to Be Arrested for Role in Assassination Attempt on Iraqi PM
Three People to Be Arrested for Role in Assassination Attempt on Iraqi PM
9 November 2021
Trump Says He Was “Israel’s Best Friend”
Trump Says He Was “Israel’s Best Friend”
8 November 2021
Taliban Appoints 44 Members to Key Local Government Roles
Taliban Appoints 44 Members to Key Local Government Roles
8 November 2021
China Builds Mockups of US Navy Ships in Area Used for Missile Target Practice
China Builds Mockups of US Navy Ships in Area Used for Missile Target Practice
8 November 2021
Iran
Iran's Army Kicks Off 'Zulfiqar 1400' Joint Military Drills
7 November 2021
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
7 November 2021
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
7 November 2021
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
7 November 2021
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria 'Alarming'
6 November 2021
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
6 November 2021