Building Collapse in Turkey Leaves 23 Injured, Missing

Islam Times - At least 13 people were injured and 10 others were missing after a two-story building collapsed in Malatya, Turkey.

A two-story building collapsed in eastern Turkey's Malatya on Tuesday. According to a statement by the local authorities, 13 injured people were rescued from the collapsed building.Search and rescue efforts are still ongoing to rescue the remaining people believed to be trapped under the rubble, Daily Sabah reported.The building had a coffeehouse along with other shops on the ground floor, increasing the chances of casualties as more people were present at the time of the collapse.Local units from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) rescued at least 13 people from the rubble so far. Search and rescue teams from neighboring provinces were also dispatched to the scene. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a statement that nearly 30 ambulances have been dispatched to the area so far.Malatya Governor Aydın Baruş told Anadolu Agency (AA) that those pulled from the rubble so far were only slightly injured.