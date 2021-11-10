0
Wednesday 10 November 2021 - 04:25

Taliban Say US Support of Afghan Resistance Would Violate Doha Agreement

Story Code : 962885
Taliban Say US Support of Afghan Resistance Would Violate Doha Agreement
In an interview with the Afghan 1TV News broadcaster, Mujahid stated that if the US supports the Afghan resistance, the deal would become null and void.

The United States and the Taliban signed the peace agreement in February 2020 in the Qatari capital. Among other things, the deal stipulated the withdrawal of foreign armed forces from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban abating violence and guaranteeing that the country will not turn into a safe haven for terrorists.

On August 15, 2021, as foreign troops were withdrawing, the Taliban took over Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6, with NRF leader Ahmad Massoud calling on all Afghans to rebel against the Taliban.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill
Maduro: Moscow Stands in Solidarity with Caracas to Confront Meddling in Internal Affairs
Maduro: Moscow Stands in Solidarity with Caracas to Confront Meddling in Internal Affairs
9 November 2021
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down US-made Spy Drone in Al-Jouba
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down US-made Spy Drone in Al-Jouba
9 November 2021
Three People to Be Arrested for Role in Assassination Attempt on Iraqi PM
Three People to Be Arrested for Role in Assassination Attempt on Iraqi PM
9 November 2021
Trump Says He Was “Israel’s Best Friend”
Trump Says He Was “Israel’s Best Friend”
8 November 2021
Taliban Appoints 44 Members to Key Local Government Roles
Taliban Appoints 44 Members to Key Local Government Roles
8 November 2021
China Builds Mockups of US Navy Ships in Area Used for Missile Target Practice
China Builds Mockups of US Navy Ships in Area Used for Missile Target Practice
8 November 2021
Iran
Iran's Army Kicks Off 'Zulfiqar 1400' Joint Military Drills
7 November 2021
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
7 November 2021
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
7 November 2021
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
7 November 2021
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria 'Alarming'
6 November 2021
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
6 November 2021