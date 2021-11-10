Amir Abdollahian: Iran to Continue Strengthening Defense Power

Islam Times - Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amir Abdollahian underlined that increasing defense power is the inalienable right of his country, saying that Tehran will further develop its defensive tools regardless of pressures and the US sanctions.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday.He stated that the Iranian government adopts a pragmatic and result-oriented approach both in bilateral relations and in nuclear talks, and expressed the hope that the Tehran-Paris consultations would lead to the practical advancement of cooperation between the countries.He also announced Iran's readiness to develop bilateral relations with France in various fields based on mutual respect and common interests.Amir Abdollahian also pointed to the silence of the European troika towards the US extensive demands, describing the US as responsible for the current situation of the nuclear deal.Iran wants to reach a good agreement, but this requires some conditions, including the other Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) members should fulfill their commitments, and sanctions should be lifted effectively, he added.Amir Abdollahian called Iran's defense program a sovereign right of any country, adding that regardless of US unconstructive behavior on imposing sanctions, Iran will continue to improve its defense power with all might.Le Drian, for his part, said that Paris supports the return of all parties to the JCPOA, adding that his country will make any efforts to do so.He also expressed the hope that the forthcoming talks in Vienna would achieve rapid progress.Amir Abdollahian had also on Monday night in a phone conversation with his German counterpart Heiko Maas blamed Washington for the problems and non-implementation of the nuclear deal.The US government is the main culprit in creating current situation in JCPOA-related issues, Amir Abdollahian said during the phone talks initiated by Maas.The US government's withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018 and the inaction of three European countries involved in nuclear talks, including Britain, France and Germany, has increased distrust significantly, he added.Therefore, complete lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran is a need, Amir Abdollahian underlined.He also stressed the need for the European parties to refrain from making provocative remarks, noting that use of the language of force and threats by the US on nuclear talks cannot help solve problems and any inaccurate and untrue comments could jeopardize ongoing efforts.Maas, for his part, said that Berlin understands Iran's distrust of the other sides, adding that Germany will do its best to bring the US back to the JCPOA.