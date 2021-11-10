0
Wednesday 10 November 2021 - 04:40

David Schenker: If Ansarullah Controls Marib, It Will Have Won Yemen’s War

Schenker described Marib as a strategic city that is rich with energy sources, adding that if Ansarullah fighters control it, they will be on the border of another oil-rich city, Shabwa.

For Riyadh and Washington, this represents a worst-case scenario, according to Schenker.

Schenker recommended that Biden’s administration blacklists Ansarullah Movement again and support Saudi Arabia militarily in order to “protect the red Sea navigation”.

The Yemeni army and popular committees have launched a large-scale campaign to control Marib city and liberate it from the Saudi-led mercenaries.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.
