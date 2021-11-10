0
Wednesday 10 November 2021 - 10:18

At Least 16 UN Staff Held In Ethiopia amid Push to End War

Story Code : 962968
At Least 16 UN Staff Held In Ethiopia amid Push to End War
"We are, of course, actively working with the government of Ethiopia to secure their immediate release," UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters, Reuters reported.

Dujarric declined to answer a question considering the ethnicity of those arrested, saying that he would “like to see them released, whatever ethnicity is listed on their identity cards."

The state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission disclosed on Sunday that it received many reports of arrests of Tigrayans in the region, including mothers and elderly people.

Head of the commission Daniel Bekele mentioned that they were monitoring “the arrests of hundreds of Tigrayans in Addis Ababa.”

State police deny allegations of detaining people based on ethnicity, saying that they only target supporters of the Tigray People's Liberation Front [TPLF].

Fasika Fanta, spokesperson for the Addis Ababa police, and government spokesman Legesse Tulu told Reuters they had no information on the arrests of UN staff.

"Those that have been detained are Ethiopians who violate the law," said Legesse.

The year-long conflict in northern Ethiopia between the government and the TPLF recently intensified after Tigrayan militants threatened to march on the capital.

Ethiopia declared a state of emergency on November 2, permitting the government to arbitrarily arrest anyone suspected of collaborating with terrorist groups.

Ethiopia’s parliament designated the TPLF as a terrorist group earlier this year.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Testing Iron Dome against Chinese Missiles: WSJ
US Testing Iron Dome against Chinese Missiles: WSJ
Russia: US Actions in Syria May Aggravate Kurdish Problem in Entire Region
Russia: US Actions in Syria May Aggravate Kurdish Problem in Entire Region
10 November 2021
At Least 16 UN Staff Held In Ethiopia amid Push to End War
At Least 16 UN Staff Held In Ethiopia amid Push to End War
10 November 2021
“Israeli” Forces Complete Largest Drills Simulating War with Hezbollah
“Israeli” Forces Complete Largest Drills Simulating War with Hezbollah
10 November 2021
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill
9 November 2021
Maduro: Moscow Stands in Solidarity with Caracas to Confront Meddling in Internal Affairs
Maduro: Moscow Stands in Solidarity with Caracas to Confront Meddling in Internal Affairs
9 November 2021
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down US-made Spy Drone in Al-Jouba
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down US-made Spy Drone in Al-Jouba
9 November 2021
Three People to Be Arrested for Role in Assassination Attempt on Iraqi PM
Three People to Be Arrested for Role in Assassination Attempt on Iraqi PM
9 November 2021
Trump Says He Was “Israel’s Best Friend”
Trump Says He Was “Israel’s Best Friend”
8 November 2021
Taliban Appoints 44 Members to Key Local Government Roles
Taliban Appoints 44 Members to Key Local Government Roles
8 November 2021
China Builds Mockups of US Navy Ships in Area Used for Missile Target Practice
China Builds Mockups of US Navy Ships in Area Used for Missile Target Practice
8 November 2021
Iran
Iran's Army Kicks Off 'Zulfiqar 1400' Joint Military Drills
7 November 2021
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
7 November 2021