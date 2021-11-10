0
Wednesday 10 November 2021 - 10:25

US Testing Iron Dome against Chinese Missiles: WSJ

Story Code : 962971
The US is conducting the tests on the western Pacific island of Guam where the US maintains a strong military presence.

While the Israeli regime uses Iron Dome to intercept short-range rockets and artillery shells, the US military is testing its effectiveness against longer-range cruise missiles.

The testing is part of a wider strategy to counter Beijing’s military buildup in the Asia-Pacific region, the paper added.

Tensions have been high between China and Taiwan, which share maritime borders, with Beijing accusing Washington of supporting Taipei.

Last month it was reported that Beijing conducted a hypersonic missile test with nuclear capacity. The missile completed a circuit of the planet before landing, missing its target.

The US is already working on adding hypersonic missiles to its arsenal.
