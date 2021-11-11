Sierra Leone Fuel Tanker Explosion; Death Toll Rises to 131

Islam Times - The death toll following a devastating fuel tanker explosion last week in Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown, has risen to 131.

Another 63 people were still being treated in four Freetown hospitals, with 19 of them being in a critical condition, Mohamed Lamrana Bah, director of communication at the government’s National Disaster Management Agency, said on Wednesday.The tragedy on Friday occurred on a busy junction in Wellington, eastern Freetown when a fuel tanker was hit by a truck, which later caught fire.The port city of Freetown, which is home to just over a million people, has faced several severe disasters in recent years.In March, more than 80 people were injured after a major fire in one of the city's slums left more than 5,000 people displaced.And in 2017, over 1,000 people were killed after heavy rains led to a mudslide that swept through the city, leaving around 3,000 people homeless.