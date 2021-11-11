Sierra Leone Fuel Tanker Explosion; Death Toll Rises to 131
Story Code : 963062
Another 63 people were still being treated in four Freetown hospitals, with 19 of them being in a critical condition, Mohamed Lamrana Bah, director of communication at the government’s National Disaster Management Agency, said on Wednesday.
The tragedy on Friday occurred on a busy junction in Wellington, eastern Freetown when a fuel tanker was hit by a truck, which later caught fire.
The port city of Freetown, which is home to just over a million people, has faced several severe disasters in recent years.
In March, more than 80 people were injured after a major fire in one of the city's slums left more than 5,000 people displaced.
And in 2017, over 1,000 people were killed after heavy rains led to a mudslide that swept through the city, leaving around 3,000 people homeless.