Islam Times - According to some media outlets, a siren was sounded at the Al-Tawhid base of US Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone.

A siren was sounded at the US Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone on Wednesday, Arabic sources reported.According to the report, the sound was heard from the Al-Tawhid base at the US Embassy.According to informed sources, the reason behind the activation of the siren in the US base has not been announced yet.US embassy staff in Iraq have not commented on the matter yet.