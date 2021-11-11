0
Thursday 11 November 2021 - 09:48

Algeria Says President Tebboune Not to Partake in Paris Conference on Libya

Story Code : 963127
Algerian Foreign Minister, Ramtane Lamamra, said that Algeria will be represented in the conference, but not by the President, Echorouk Online reported.

The conditions are "unfavorable" for Tebboune to participate in the conference, Lamamra said, referring to the ongoing diplomatic row with France following several statements by French President Emmanuel Macron, which were viewed by Algerians as insulting.

The Paris conference is expected to see participation by 20 countries, including the US, Russia, Germany, Turkey and Egypt.

Libya’s presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on December 24, under an agreement reached by Libyan political rivals in Tunisia in November 2020.

Libyans hope that the upcoming elections will contribute to ending an armed conflict that has plagued the oil-rich country for years.
