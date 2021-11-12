0
Friday 12 November 2021 - 06:36

Neighbors of Belarus Warn Migrant Crisis Might Escalate into Military Confrontation

Story Code : 963241
Neighbors of Belarus Warn Migrant Crisis Might Escalate into Military Confrontation
The European bloc, particularly its member state Poland, accuses Belarus of coordinating an unprecedented wave of asylum seekers attempting to illegally cross into Poland.
 
It alleges that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is seeking revenge for EU sanctions by inviting “tourists” from countries that are the main sources of migration to the bloc.
 
Lukashenko has rejected the accusations.
 
“This increases the possibility of provocations and serious incidents that could also spill over into the military domain,” said defense ministers of Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia in a joint statement on Thursday.
 
They claimed that Minsk posed serious threats to European security by “deliberately” escalating its “hybrid attack” using asylum seekers and refugees to retaliate for EU sanctions.
 
Belarus can cut off gas if EU imposes fresh sanctions: Lukashenko
 
Separately on Thursday, Lukashenko vowed to retaliate against any new EU sanctions imposed on Minsk over the migrant crisis on Belarus’s border with Poland, including by potentially shutting down the transit of natural gas to Europe.
 
“If they impose additional sanctions on us... we must respond,” the Belarusian presidency quoted him as saying to officials in Minsk.
 
“We are warming Europe, and they are threatening us. What if we halt natural gas supplies?” Lukashenko further said, noting that Russia's Yamal-Europe gas pipeline transits through his country to Poland.
 
The developments come as hundreds of migrants, mainly Kurds from West Asia, are stuck at the Belarus-Poland border in freezing weather.
 
On Wednesday, Russia sent two strategic bombers to patrol Belarusian airspace in a show of support for its close ally.
 
According to Minsk, Russian planes conducted military drills for a second day on Thursday.
 
Minsk and Moscow have already said that the EU was not living up to its humanitarian commitments by preventing asylum seekers and refugees from crossing
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War
Hezbollah Deputy SG Urges Saudi Arabia to Stop Interfering in Lebanon’s Internal Affairs
Hezbollah Deputy SG Urges Saudi Arabia to Stop Interfering in Lebanon’s Internal Affairs
11 November 2021
Algeria Says President Tebboune Not to Partake in Paris Conference on Libya
Algeria Says President Tebboune Not to Partake in Paris Conference on Libya
11 November 2021
Iraq Determined to Expel Foreign Troops: Fatah Leader Hadi al-Ameri
Iraq Determined to Expel Foreign Troops: Fatah Leader Hadi al-Ameri
11 November 2021
China
China's Leader Xi Warns against 'Cold War' in Asia-Pacific
11 November 2021
US Testing Iron Dome against Chinese Missiles: WSJ
US Testing Iron Dome against Chinese Missiles: WSJ
10 November 2021
Russia: US Actions in Syria May Aggravate Kurdish Problem in Entire Region
Russia: US Actions in Syria May Aggravate Kurdish Problem in Entire Region
10 November 2021
At Least 16 UN Staff Held In Ethiopia amid Push to End War
At Least 16 UN Staff Held In Ethiopia amid Push to End War
10 November 2021
“Israeli” Forces Complete Largest Drills Simulating War with Hezbollah
“Israeli” Forces Complete Largest Drills Simulating War with Hezbollah
10 November 2021
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill
9 November 2021
Maduro: Moscow Stands in Solidarity with Caracas to Confront Meddling in Internal Affairs
Maduro: Moscow Stands in Solidarity with Caracas to Confront Meddling in Internal Affairs
9 November 2021
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down US-made Spy Drone in Al-Jouba
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down US-made Spy Drone in Al-Jouba
9 November 2021
Three People to Be Arrested for Role in Assassination Attempt on Iraqi PM
Three People to Be Arrested for Role in Assassination Attempt on Iraqi PM
9 November 2021