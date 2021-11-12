Neighbors of Belarus Warn Migrant Crisis Might Escalate into Military Confrontation

Islam Times - Countries bordering Belarus have warned that the ongoing migration crisis, particularly at Poland’s border with Belarus, may trigger a military confrontation on the European Union's eastern borders.

It alleges that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is seeking revenge for EU sanctions by inviting “tourists” from countries that are the main sources of migration to the bloc.

Lukashenko has rejected the accusations.

“This increases the possibility of provocations and serious incidents that could also spill over into the military domain,” said defense ministers of Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia in a joint statement on Thursday.

They claimed that Minsk posed serious threats to European security by “deliberately” escalating its “hybrid attack” using asylum seekers and refugees to retaliate for EU sanctions.

Belarus can cut off gas if EU imposes fresh sanctions: Lukashenko

Separately on Thursday, Lukashenko vowed to retaliate against any new EU sanctions imposed on Minsk over the migrant crisis on Belarus’s border with Poland, including by potentially shutting down the transit of natural gas to Europe.

“If they impose additional sanctions on us... we must respond,” the Belarusian presidency quoted him as saying to officials in Minsk.

“We are warming Europe, and they are threatening us. What if we halt natural gas supplies?” Lukashenko further said, noting that Russia's Yamal-Europe gas pipeline transits through his country to Poland.

The developments come as hundreds of migrants, mainly Kurds from West Asia, are stuck at the Belarus-Poland border in freezing weather.

On Wednesday, Russia sent two strategic bombers to patrol Belarusian airspace in a show of support for its close ally.

According to Minsk, Russian planes conducted military drills for a second day on Thursday.

Minsk and Moscow have already said that the EU was not living up to its humanitarian commitments by preventing asylum seekers and refugees from crossing

The European bloc, particularly its member state Poland, accuses Belarus of coordinating an unprecedented wave of asylum seekers attempting to illegally cross into Poland.