0
Friday 12 November 2021 - 08:58

Yemeni Army, Allies Seize Strategic Area in Southern Marib

Story Code : 963257
Yemeni Army, Allies Seize Strategic Area in Southern Marib
Yemen News Portal website, citing informed sources requesting anonymity, reported on Thursday that the Yemeni troops and their allies engaged in fierce clashes with Saudi-sponsored militants loyal to Yemen's former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, and could take control of Falaj region in the Wadi Obaida district.
 
Yemen Shabab TV channel, affiliated to the Salafist and so-called al-Islah political party, later broadcast the funeral of dozens of Saudi mercenaries and militants who had been killed within past hours by the Yemeni army troops and Popular Committees forces.
 
Military sources said the Yemeni army forces and their allies have advanced towards important areas south and east of the Wadi Obaida district.
 
They added that the forces are now positioned on the outskirts of the southern neighborhoods of Marib city, after humiliating retreat of large numbers of Saudi mercenaries to the city center.
 
Elsewhere in Yemen’s western coastal province of Hudaydah, Saudi-led coalition forces and their allied Takfiri militants completely withdrew from ten areas in the southern and eastern districts of the province.
 
Local sources told Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television news network that the forces have left the areas for the Mocha district in neighboring Taizz province.
 
Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the Hadi government back to power and crushing popular Ansarullah. The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases.
 
Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.
Related Stories
Yemeni Army Forces Capture Key Military Base in Marib
Islam Times - Yemeni forces and allied fighters from Popular Committees have captured a key military base occupied by Saudi militants loyal to former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi in ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
12 November 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War
12 November 2021
Hezbollah Deputy SG Urges Saudi Arabia to Stop Interfering in Lebanon’s Internal Affairs
Hezbollah Deputy SG Urges Saudi Arabia to Stop Interfering in Lebanon’s Internal Affairs
11 November 2021
Algeria Says President Tebboune Not to Partake in Paris Conference on Libya
Algeria Says President Tebboune Not to Partake in Paris Conference on Libya
11 November 2021
Iraq Determined to Expel Foreign Troops: Fatah Leader Hadi al-Ameri
Iraq Determined to Expel Foreign Troops: Fatah Leader Hadi al-Ameri
11 November 2021
China
China's Leader Xi Warns against 'Cold War' in Asia-Pacific
11 November 2021
US Testing Iron Dome against Chinese Missiles: WSJ
US Testing Iron Dome against Chinese Missiles: WSJ
10 November 2021
Russia: US Actions in Syria May Aggravate Kurdish Problem in Entire Region
Russia: US Actions in Syria May Aggravate Kurdish Problem in Entire Region
10 November 2021
At Least 16 UN Staff Held In Ethiopia amid Push to End War
At Least 16 UN Staff Held In Ethiopia amid Push to End War
10 November 2021
“Israeli” Forces Complete Largest Drills Simulating War with Hezbollah
“Israeli” Forces Complete Largest Drills Simulating War with Hezbollah
10 November 2021
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill
9 November 2021
Maduro: Moscow Stands in Solidarity with Caracas to Confront Meddling in Internal Affairs
Maduro: Moscow Stands in Solidarity with Caracas to Confront Meddling in Internal Affairs
9 November 2021