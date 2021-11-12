Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli

Islam Times - A US military convoy has been forced to retreat from an area in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah after government soldiers blocked it.

Syrian army forces also recently blocked the passage of a convoy of US troops at the Al-Kaziya checkpoint southwest of Qamishli.

The US military and its affiliated terrorist elements have been present illegally in northern and eastern Syria for a long time, and in addition to looting the country's oil and grain resources, they are taking action against Syrian residents and forces in the region.

Syrian officials have repeatedly stated that they consider the actions of the United States and its allies in Syria as an occupation.

The United States is a major sponsor of terrorists in Syria.

The crisis in Syria began in 2011 with a massive offensive by terrorist groups backed by Saudi Arabia, the United States and their allies to shift the regional equation in favor of the Zionist regime.

On Thursday, the Syrian army forces at a checkpoint at Al-Wafa Square at the entrance to the city of Qamishli prevented a convoy of US troops from entering the city and forced them to return.