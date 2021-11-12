0
Friday 12 November 2021 - 11:44

Kremlin: Claims on Russian ‘Invasion’ to Ukraine Groundless, Void

He said that these publications are trying to escalate tensions between Russia and other countries.
 
Peskov further added that movements of the Russian military on the country’s own territory should not cause anyone’s concern and assured that Moscow threatens no one.
 
Previously, several US media platforms reported a military buildup on Russia’s side of the border with Ukraine. Moscow refuted these reports as a fake news campaign directed against the Kremlin.
 
“Russia is developing in its own way. We go about our own business, and we take measures to ensure our security if necessary, if some provocative actions by our opponents occur near our borders,” Peskov said.
 
The spokesman clarified that he referred to NATO, which “actively and assertively” operates in the direct vicinity of Russia’s borders.
 
The Kremlin’s comment came in response to a news article in Bloomberg, in which the outlet claimed the US had warned the EU that Russia might be weighing a “potential invasion of Ukraine”.
 
The news media cited “multiple people familiar with the matter” as the source of the information, but did not reveal their names. Neither Washington, nor Brussels have confirmed the information in the article.
