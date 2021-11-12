0
Friday 12 November 2021 - 11:45

113 Day on Hunger Strike, Al-Qawasmi Wins over “Israel”

Story Code : 963287
“Israel” agreed to not extend Qawasmi’s period of detainment past February in exchange for halting the strike, Palestinian sources detailed.
 
Throughout his protest, Qawasmi consumed only water with salt and medication “Israeli” doctors gave him, officials said.
 
His family voiced concern over his condition, saying his weight dropped almost by half since July.
 
Meanwhile, Hamas representative Hazem Qassem called the agreement a “victory.”
 
“An agreement has been reached to release the hero prisoner Miqdad al-Qawasmi next February,” Palestinian Prisoners Media Director Nahid Fakhouri detailed.
 
Qawasmi is being held under a practice known as “administrative detention”.
 
 
