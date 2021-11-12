0
Friday 12 November 2021 - 11:49

Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign

According to the TV report, three of the most senior officials in the Mossad – with the comparative rank of major-general in the military – have resigned their positions in the past few weeks.
 
Those said to have quit include the head of the tech branch, the head of operations and the head of the branch dealing with the anti-terror war. A fourth senior official is reportedly considering quitting as well.
 
Mossad chief David Barnea took over as chief of the Mossad from Yossi Cohen in June.
 
The resignation of the officials is said to be directly linked to decisions made by Barnea to divide up responsibilities in the spy agency and split existing branches.
