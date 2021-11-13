Afghanistan Explosion: Mosque in Nangarhar Province Hit by Blast

Islam Times - An explosion has hit a mosque in the Spin Ghar area of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan during Friday prayers, wounding at least 12 people, according to residents and Taliban officials.

Qari Hanif, the government spokesman for Nangarhar Province, confirmed the bomb appeared to have been planted in the mosque.

A doctor at the local hospital underscored that at least three people have been killed.

At least 19 people were killed and more than 50 injured in on a military hospital in Kabul in early November.

An unnamed Taliban official told stated that the blast caused deaths and injuries. “I can confirm a blast during Friday prayers inside a mosque in Spin Ghar district,” the official said.