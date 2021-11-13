0
Saturday 13 November 2021 - 04:21

Afghanistan Explosion: Mosque in Nangarhar Province Hit by Blast

Story Code : 963363
An unnamed Taliban official told stated that the blast caused deaths and injuries. “I can confirm a blast during Friday prayers inside a mosque in Spin Ghar district,” the official said.
 
Qari Hanif, the government spokesman for Nangarhar Province, confirmed the bomb appeared to have been planted in the mosque.
 
A doctor at the local hospital underscored that at least three people have been killed.
 
At least 19 people were killed and more than 50 injured in on a military hospital in Kabul in early November.
Tens injured in northern Afghanistan explosions
Islam Times - Twin explosions have hit northern Afghanistan, leaving at least 24 people, mostly school children injured.
