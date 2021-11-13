0
Saturday 13 November 2021 - 04:37

12 Killed, Injured in Burkina Faso Ambush

Story Code : 963369
12 Killed, Injured in Burkina Faso Ambush
According to a police statement, the ambush targeted a squad of the Republic security companies officers of Dori while in mission to ensure security on Dori-Essakane road axis in Seno province on Friday morning.
 
"Unfortunately, seven police officers were recorded dead following the attack. Five others were injured and taken to Dori regional hospital center where they are currently under care," the police said in the capital Ouagadougou.
 
The source also said a sweep operation by Burkina Faso's defense and security forces is underway in the area.
 
Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing a worsening security situation with terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people and displaced over one million others.
 
Burkina Faso’s northwest border is with Mali, and to the northeast is Niger, and all three countries are fighting a long-running terrorist insurgency.
 
According to UN figures, terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger left nearly 4,000 people dead last year.
Related Stories
12 Killed in Overnight Grenade Attack in Southern Pakistan
Islam Times - The death toll from an overnight grenade attack on a truck carrying women and children in Karachi rose to 12 on Sunday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
12 November 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War
12 November 2021
Hezbollah Deputy SG Urges Saudi Arabia to Stop Interfering in Lebanon’s Internal Affairs
Hezbollah Deputy SG Urges Saudi Arabia to Stop Interfering in Lebanon’s Internal Affairs
11 November 2021
Algeria Says President Tebboune Not to Partake in Paris Conference on Libya
Algeria Says President Tebboune Not to Partake in Paris Conference on Libya
11 November 2021
Iraq Determined to Expel Foreign Troops: Fatah Leader Hadi al-Ameri
Iraq Determined to Expel Foreign Troops: Fatah Leader Hadi al-Ameri
11 November 2021
China
China's Leader Xi Warns against 'Cold War' in Asia-Pacific
11 November 2021
US Testing Iron Dome against Chinese Missiles: WSJ
US Testing Iron Dome against Chinese Missiles: WSJ
10 November 2021
Russia: US Actions in Syria May Aggravate Kurdish Problem in Entire Region
Russia: US Actions in Syria May Aggravate Kurdish Problem in Entire Region
10 November 2021
At Least 16 UN Staff Held In Ethiopia amid Push to End War
At Least 16 UN Staff Held In Ethiopia amid Push to End War
10 November 2021
“Israeli” Forces Complete Largest Drills Simulating War with Hezbollah
“Israeli” Forces Complete Largest Drills Simulating War with Hezbollah
10 November 2021
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill
9 November 2021
Maduro: Moscow Stands in Solidarity with Caracas to Confront Meddling in Internal Affairs
Maduro: Moscow Stands in Solidarity with Caracas to Confront Meddling in Internal Affairs
9 November 2021