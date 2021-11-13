12 Killed, Injured in Burkina Faso Ambush

Islam Times - Seven police officers were killed and five others injured in an ambush by gunmen on Friday in the Sahel region in Burkina Faso, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"Unfortunately, seven police officers were recorded dead following the attack. Five others were injured and taken to Dori regional hospital center where they are currently under care," the police said in the capital Ouagadougou.

The source also said a sweep operation by Burkina Faso's defense and security forces is underway in the area.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing a worsening security situation with terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people and displaced over one million others.

Burkina Faso’s northwest border is with Mali, and to the northeast is Niger, and all three countries are fighting a long-running terrorist insurgency.

According to UN figures, terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger left nearly 4,000 people dead last year.

According to a police statement, the ambush targeted a squad of the Republic security companies officers of Dori while in mission to ensure security on Dori-Essakane road axis in Seno province on Friday morning.