Saturday 13 November 2021 - 05:14

US Blacklists Eritrean Military, Ruling Party over Ethiopia Conflict

Story Code : 963370
The US Treasury Department said on Friday it blacklisted Eritrea's military, its ruling political party the People’s Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ), the party's economic adviser, and the head of the Eritrean national security office. 

"We condemn the continued role played by Eritrean actors who are contributing to the violence in northern Ethiopia, which has undermined the stability and integrity of the state and resulted in a humanitarian disaster," Andrea Gacki, director of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Groups, said. 

The US statement noted “numerous reports of looting, sexual assault, killing civilians, and blocking humanitarian aid" by Eritrean forces. 

Eritrean soldiers have disguised themselves in old Ethiopian military uniforms, blocked critical aid routes, and threatened staff in a key hospital in northern Ethiopia, the statement said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that sanctions were not being imposed at this time on the Ethiopian government or the TPLF. 

But he added that "if the parties fail to make meaningful progress, the United States stands ready to pursue additional sanctions, including against the Government of Ethiopia and the TPLF."
