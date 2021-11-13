0
Saturday 13 November 2021 - 05:18

French Drones Used in Failed Assassination of Iraqi PM

Speaking in an interview with the Iraqi source, Dijla Net, Kazim Al-Hajj, an expert on security and political affairs gave details about the drones used in the recent attempt to target the house of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Referring to the characteristics of the mentioned drones and their ability to carry rockets, the Iraqi expert said that these drones are made in France.

The drones flew from a US base near Al-Kadhimi's home, the Iraqi source wrote in another report.

On 7 November 2021, the Iraqi Armed Forces reported that Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt that morning.

An explosive-laden drone attacked his Baghdad residence. Several members of his security personnel were injured. It is rumored that this assassination attempt was connected to the Baghdad clashes which occurred 2 days before.
