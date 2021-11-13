0
Saturday 13 November 2021 - 06:19

Zionist Media: ‘Israel’ Has Failed to Curb Gaza Rocketry Power

Story Code : 963383
Zionist Media: ‘Israel’ Has Failed to Curb Gaza Rocketry Power
The Israeli media noted that the Palestinian resistance has been repeatedly testing more missiles, adding that the Zionist military campaign against Gaza has failed to curb the rocketry power in the Strip.

The Zionist reports recalled the recent confrontation with Gaza when the Palestinian resistance fired missiles at occupied Al-Quds at the beginning of the battle.

Although both sides are concerned with maintaining the ongoing calm, Gaza remains exposed to military escalations at any time, according to the Israeli media reports.
Related Stories
Zionist Media: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Possess any Strategy to Confront Iran’s Nuclear Progress
Islam Times - Arabic affairs commentator at ‘Israeli’ Channel 13, Tzvi Yehezkeli, stated that while Iran makes nuclear progress, ‘Israel’ still ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
12 November 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War
12 November 2021
Hezbollah Deputy SG Urges Saudi Arabia to Stop Interfering in Lebanon’s Internal Affairs
Hezbollah Deputy SG Urges Saudi Arabia to Stop Interfering in Lebanon’s Internal Affairs
11 November 2021
Algeria Says President Tebboune Not to Partake in Paris Conference on Libya
Algeria Says President Tebboune Not to Partake in Paris Conference on Libya
11 November 2021
Iraq Determined to Expel Foreign Troops: Fatah Leader Hadi al-Ameri
Iraq Determined to Expel Foreign Troops: Fatah Leader Hadi al-Ameri
11 November 2021
China
China's Leader Xi Warns against 'Cold War' in Asia-Pacific
11 November 2021
US Testing Iron Dome against Chinese Missiles: WSJ
US Testing Iron Dome against Chinese Missiles: WSJ
10 November 2021
Russia: US Actions in Syria May Aggravate Kurdish Problem in Entire Region
Russia: US Actions in Syria May Aggravate Kurdish Problem in Entire Region
10 November 2021
At Least 16 UN Staff Held In Ethiopia amid Push to End War
At Least 16 UN Staff Held In Ethiopia amid Push to End War
10 November 2021
“Israeli” Forces Complete Largest Drills Simulating War with Hezbollah
“Israeli” Forces Complete Largest Drills Simulating War with Hezbollah
10 November 2021
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill
9 November 2021
Maduro: Moscow Stands in Solidarity with Caracas to Confront Meddling in Internal Affairs
Maduro: Moscow Stands in Solidarity with Caracas to Confront Meddling in Internal Affairs
9 November 2021