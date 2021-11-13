Zionist Media: ‘Israel’ Has Failed to Curb Gaza Rocketry Power

Islam Times - The Zionist media highlighted on Friday the rocketry experiments of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, mentioning that several anti-ship rockets were fired earlier on the same day.

The Israeli media noted that the Palestinian resistance has been repeatedly testing more missiles, adding that the Zionist military campaign against Gaza has failed to curb the rocketry power in the Strip.The Zionist reports recalled the recent confrontation with Gaza when the Palestinian resistance fired missiles at occupied Al-Quds at the beginning of the battle.Although both sides are concerned with maintaining the ongoing calm, Gaza remains exposed to military escalations at any time, according to the Israeli media reports.