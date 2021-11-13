0
Saturday 13 November 2021 - 06:29

Russian Radars Detect Six NATO Reconnaissance Flights over Black Sea

Story Code : 963385
Russian Radars Detect Six NATO Reconnaissance Flights over Black Sea
"The intensity of NATO aerial reconnaissance near Russia's borders in the Black Sea continues to grow. Over the past day, the radar systems of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Russian aerospace forces detected and escorted six flights by reconnaissance aircraft of NATO countries in the airspace over the Black Sea", the ministry told reporters, Sputnik reported.

Moscow has repeatedly slammed NATO's activities in the Black Sea as a provocation to spur tensions and pursue a policy of containment of Russia.

President Vladimir Putin recently called them "destabilising" and "dangerous", while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that by sending their vessels to the area, the US is trying to push coastal countries toward confrontational policies.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
12 November 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War
12 November 2021
Hezbollah Deputy SG Urges Saudi Arabia to Stop Interfering in Lebanon’s Internal Affairs
Hezbollah Deputy SG Urges Saudi Arabia to Stop Interfering in Lebanon’s Internal Affairs
11 November 2021
Algeria Says President Tebboune Not to Partake in Paris Conference on Libya
Algeria Says President Tebboune Not to Partake in Paris Conference on Libya
11 November 2021
Iraq Determined to Expel Foreign Troops: Fatah Leader Hadi al-Ameri
Iraq Determined to Expel Foreign Troops: Fatah Leader Hadi al-Ameri
11 November 2021
China
China's Leader Xi Warns against 'Cold War' in Asia-Pacific
11 November 2021
US Testing Iron Dome against Chinese Missiles: WSJ
US Testing Iron Dome against Chinese Missiles: WSJ
10 November 2021
Russia: US Actions in Syria May Aggravate Kurdish Problem in Entire Region
Russia: US Actions in Syria May Aggravate Kurdish Problem in Entire Region
10 November 2021
At Least 16 UN Staff Held In Ethiopia amid Push to End War
At Least 16 UN Staff Held In Ethiopia amid Push to End War
10 November 2021
“Israeli” Forces Complete Largest Drills Simulating War with Hezbollah
“Israeli” Forces Complete Largest Drills Simulating War with Hezbollah
10 November 2021
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill
9 November 2021
Maduro: Moscow Stands in Solidarity with Caracas to Confront Meddling in Internal Affairs
Maduro: Moscow Stands in Solidarity with Caracas to Confront Meddling in Internal Affairs
9 November 2021