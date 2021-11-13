Four Civilians Killed in Latest Saudi-Led Air Raids on Yemen

Islam Times - Saudi-led coalition forces conducted new airstrikes in the west of Yemen, killing at least four Yemeni civilians, including three children.

Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported the attacks on Friday. Saudi warplanes hit the Tuhayta district in the western province of Hudaydah. Two people were also reportedly wounded in the bombardment.On Thursday, Saudi missiles and artillery shells targeted the northwestern Yemeni province of Sa'adah, leaving one civilian dead and two others injured.Earlier, the Yemeni Army’s Missile Force launched ballistic missiles toward the southwestern Saudi region of Asir and also pounded the positions of Saudi-backed mercenaries in the Yemeni provinces of Ma’rib and Ta’iz.The regime in Riyadh, facing multiple setbacks in the battlefield, has recently started recruiting Daesh and al-Qaeda terrorists in Yemen, who have faced stiff resistance from the Yemeni military.Yemen’s al-Masirah television network also said on Friday that the coalition and Riyadh’s mercenaries had violated 144 times during the past 24 hours a ceasefire agreement on Hudaydah.Citing an unnamed source in Yemen’s Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room, the television said the violations included the launching of six airstrikes by spy drones, three airstrikes by US-Saudi warplanes and the flying of 19 spy drones over several Yemeni districts. They staged 20 attacks by 143 artillery shells and 97 attacks with live bullets.Saudi Arabia and some of its regional allies, backed by the US and other Western powers, have been engaged in their devastating war on Yemen since March 2015 to reinstall Yemen’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh, and eliminate the popular Ansarullah movement.The war, which Riyadh had claimed would last only a few weeks, has failed to achieve its goals, but pushed Yemen to the brink of starvation and famine, killed tens of thousands of innocent people, and destroyed the impoverished state’s infrastructure.The United Nations has described the war on Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.