0
Saturday 13 November 2021 - 10:53

WHO: 1,000,000 Acute Malnourished Afghan Children Could Face Death by Year-End

Story Code : 963422
WHO: 1,000,000 Acute Malnourished Afghan Children Could Face Death by Year-End
Around 3.2 million children are expected to suffer from severe malnutrition in Afghanistan by the end of 2021, a WHO spokesperson told Geneva-based journalists by telephone from the capital Kabul on Friday.

“It's an uphill battle as starvation grips the country,” Margaret Harris said. “The world must not and cannot afford to turn its back on Afghanistan.” She added that nighttime temperatures are falling below zero degrees Celsius, warning that colder temperatures can make the old and the young more vulnerable to other diseases.

Aid agencies have warned of famine in Afghanistan as a drought coincides with a failing economy in the country following the withdrawal of Western financial support in the aftermath of a Taliban takeover in August. The health sector has been hit hard as many healthcare workers are fleeing due to unpaid salaries.

Harris further noted that people are chopping down trees in some places to provide fuel for the hospitals amid widespread shortages. The WHO official did not have information as to how many children had already lost their lives due to malnutrition but described “wards filled with tiny little children,” including with a seven-month-old baby who was “smaller than a newborn.”

There are increasing cases of measles in Afghanistan with the WHO date showing 24,000 clinical cases had so far been reported.

“For malnourished children, measles is a death sentence. We will see so many more deaths if we don't move on this quickly,” Harris said.

The previous government of Afghanistan collapsed on August 15 in the face of lightning advances by the Taliban. On September 7, the Taliban announced the formation of a caretaker government in Afghanistan. Even before the takeover, over 18 million Afghans required urgent humanitarian assistance. The persisting conflict and violence also internally displaced more than 3.5 million people, including some 630,000 uprooted during 2021.

The Taliban first ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, when the United States invaded the country and toppled the Taliban-run government under the pretext of fighting terrorism following the September 11 attacks. Two decades of foreign war and occupation have left Afghanistan impoverished and mired in an extended humanitarian crisis.

Afghanistan, now under the Taliban control, is facing many challenges, with experts calling for urgent international action to support millions of people struggling with rising hunger and the collapse of services, which risk generating a much bigger humanitarian crisis.
Related Stories
Coronavirus Crisis Will not End Any Time Soon as Global Deaths Top 180,000: WHO
Islam Times - The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned that the coronavirus crisis will not end any time soon, with many countries only ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Four Civilians Killed in Latest Saudi-Led Air Raids on Yemen
Four Civilians Killed in Latest Saudi-Led Air Raids on Yemen
French Politician Says Migrants Should Be Left to Freeze at Polish Border
French Politician Says Migrants Should Be Left to Freeze at Polish Border
13 November 2021
Main Driver of Inflation Is A Murderous Maniac in Riyadh
Main Driver of Inflation Is A Murderous Maniac in Riyadh
13 November 2021
Al-Qaeda Militants Fighting alongside Saudi-Led Coalition Troops against Yemeni Forces: Ringleader
Al-Qaeda Militants Fighting alongside Saudi-Led Coalition Troops against Yemeni Forces: Ringleader
13 November 2021
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
12 November 2021
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
12 November 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War
12 November 2021
Hezbollah Deputy SG Urges Saudi Arabia to Stop Interfering in Lebanon’s Internal Affairs
Hezbollah Deputy SG Urges Saudi Arabia to Stop Interfering in Lebanon’s Internal Affairs
11 November 2021
Algeria Says President Tebboune Not to Partake in Paris Conference on Libya
Algeria Says President Tebboune Not to Partake in Paris Conference on Libya
11 November 2021
Iraq Determined to Expel Foreign Troops: Fatah Leader Hadi al-Ameri
Iraq Determined to Expel Foreign Troops: Fatah Leader Hadi al-Ameri
11 November 2021
China
China's Leader Xi Warns against 'Cold War' in Asia-Pacific
11 November 2021
US Testing Iron Dome against Chinese Missiles: WSJ
US Testing Iron Dome against Chinese Missiles: WSJ
10 November 2021
Russia: US Actions in Syria May Aggravate Kurdish Problem in Entire Region
Russia: US Actions in Syria May Aggravate Kurdish Problem in Entire Region
10 November 2021