0
Saturday 13 November 2021 - 11:35

Report: US Spy Agency Asked Hacker to Steal Foreign Diplomats’ Data

Story Code : 963427
Report: US Spy Agency Asked Hacker to Steal Foreign Diplomats’ Data
The alleged perpetrator, dubbed “Andrew”, stole the “details of thousands of hotel reservations” across Middle Eastern countries, according to a report published on Wednesday by Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad.

The bombshell article was citing accusations made in a new book by its journalists.

An employee at the joint US-Dutch firm’s Amsterdam headquarters discovered the hack by accident after coming across an unauthorized access via a poorly secured server. The breach gave Andrew and their associates access to customer data, travel plans, and unique user personal ID numbers (PINs).

The hack was verified by three former security specialists and a manager at the company at the time of the breach.

Enlisting US private investigators, Booking.com’s security team determined two months later that Andrew worked for a company that carried out assignments from US intelligence services. The actual agency involved in the incident was not identified.

Although Booking.com alerted the Dutch intelligence agency AIVD, it apparently did not notify users or the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) – later justifying this decision on the grounds that it was not legally required to do so at the time. The hack predated the implementation of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which requires data leaks to be disclosed to state authorities.

However, unnamed sources revealed that the company’s IT specialists were uncomfortable with the management’s decision – based on advice from London-based law firm Hogan Lovells – to keep the breach under wraps.

Under the applicable privacy laws of the time, the company was still required to inform affected persons when the data theft “would likely have adverse effects on the private lives of individuals”.

Claiming that “no sensitive or financial information” was accessed in the leak, the company said in a statement that its “leadership at the time worked to follow the principles of the Dutch Data Protection Act”.

Under that law, companies were advised to issue a notification “only if there were actual adverse negative effects on the private lives of individuals, for which no evidence was detected”.

The report comes almost exactly eight years after NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden revealed the existence of a special program called ‘Royal Concierge’ run by British spy agency GCHQ that conducted surveillance on more than 350 hotels hosting foreign diplomats and officials.

While the Snowden documents did not identify any specific reservation websites, a former Booking.com security specialist told the Dutch paper that it would be “crazy if [it] weren’t on that list”.

 
Related Stories
Report: CIA Chief Visited Moscow to Warn Russia over Troop Buildup Near Ukraine
Islam Times - CIA Director William Burns visited Moscow in order to let Russia know that the US was closely monitoring the alleged buildup of Russian ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Four Civilians Killed in Latest Saudi-Led Air Raids on Yemen
Four Civilians Killed in Latest Saudi-Led Air Raids on Yemen
French Politician Says Migrants Should Be Left to Freeze at Polish Border
French Politician Says Migrants Should Be Left to Freeze at Polish Border
13 November 2021
Main Driver of Inflation Is A Murderous Maniac in Riyadh
Main Driver of Inflation Is A Murderous Maniac in Riyadh
13 November 2021
Al-Qaeda Militants Fighting alongside Saudi-Led Coalition Troops against Yemeni Forces: Ringleader
Al-Qaeda Militants Fighting alongside Saudi-Led Coalition Troops against Yemeni Forces: Ringleader
13 November 2021
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
12 November 2021
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
12 November 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War
12 November 2021
Hezbollah Deputy SG Urges Saudi Arabia to Stop Interfering in Lebanon’s Internal Affairs
Hezbollah Deputy SG Urges Saudi Arabia to Stop Interfering in Lebanon’s Internal Affairs
11 November 2021
Algeria Says President Tebboune Not to Partake in Paris Conference on Libya
Algeria Says President Tebboune Not to Partake in Paris Conference on Libya
11 November 2021
Iraq Determined to Expel Foreign Troops: Fatah Leader Hadi al-Ameri
Iraq Determined to Expel Foreign Troops: Fatah Leader Hadi al-Ameri
11 November 2021
China
China's Leader Xi Warns against 'Cold War' in Asia-Pacific
11 November 2021
US Testing Iron Dome against Chinese Missiles: WSJ
US Testing Iron Dome against Chinese Missiles: WSJ
10 November 2021
Russia: US Actions in Syria May Aggravate Kurdish Problem in Entire Region
Russia: US Actions in Syria May Aggravate Kurdish Problem in Entire Region
10 November 2021