Saturday 13 November 2021 - 22:05

Palestinian Al-Quds Brigades Unveils New Rocket

The new rocket was put on display during a mass ceremony attended by thousands of the group’s supporters in Gaza City.

Abu al-Ata and his wife were killed in an Israeli air raid targeting their home in the Gaza Strip on November 12, 2019.

Medics and local sources said at the time that the raid in Gaza’s Shejaiya neighborhood also wounded four of their children and a neighbor. The killings triggered clashes between Israeli forces and Gaza-based Palestinian resistance fighters.

According to Islamic Jihad, Abu al-Ata was one of the most prominent members of its military wing and played a major role in carrying out operations against Israel.
