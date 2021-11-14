0
Saturday 13 November 2021 - 22:31

Hezbollah: Israeli-Arab Joint Drills Stab to Palestine’s Heart

Story Code : 963522
Hezbollah: Israeli-Arab Joint Drills Stab to Palestine’s Heart
In a tour organized by Hezbollah in a southern tourist landmark, Sheikh Kawouk said that such drills encourage the Israeli enemy to go ahead with its aggression against Palestine and Lebanon.

“The Resistance weapon was and will stay for the aim of confronting that Israeli enemy. No one can change this course. Despite all pressures, crises and foreign meddling, the Resistance priority will be to boost its military readiness.”

Sheikh Kawouk said: “We promise our people to secure the great victory.”

Lebanon’s south, through the golden formula of “Army, Resistance, People” is the forefront to defend our country’s dignity, the Hezbollah official added.

In this context, he stressed that Hezbollah won’t allow any side to desecrate Lebanon’s dignity.
Related Stories
Hezbollah: Israeli Invasion of Jenin Camp in Occupied West Bank Personifies Enemy’s Criminal Policy
Islam Times - Hezbollah condemned on Monday the Israeli move of storming Jenin camp and various areas in ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah: Israeli-Arab Joint Drills Stab to Palestine’s Heart
Hezbollah: Israeli-Arab Joint Drills Stab to Palestine’s Heart
Four Civilians Killed in Latest Saudi-Led Air Raids on Yemen
Four Civilians Killed in Latest Saudi-Led Air Raids on Yemen
13 November 2021
French Politician Says Migrants Should Be Left to Freeze at Polish Border
French Politician Says Migrants Should Be Left to Freeze at Polish Border
13 November 2021
Main Driver of Inflation Is A Murderous Maniac in Riyadh
Main Driver of Inflation Is A Murderous Maniac in Riyadh
13 November 2021
Al-Qaeda Militants Fighting alongside Saudi-Led Coalition Troops against Yemeni Forces: Ringleader
Al-Qaeda Militants Fighting alongside Saudi-Led Coalition Troops against Yemeni Forces: Ringleader
13 November 2021
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
12 November 2021
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
12 November 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War
12 November 2021
Hezbollah Deputy SG Urges Saudi Arabia to Stop Interfering in Lebanon’s Internal Affairs
Hezbollah Deputy SG Urges Saudi Arabia to Stop Interfering in Lebanon’s Internal Affairs
11 November 2021
Algeria Says President Tebboune Not to Partake in Paris Conference on Libya
Algeria Says President Tebboune Not to Partake in Paris Conference on Libya
11 November 2021
Iraq Determined to Expel Foreign Troops: Fatah Leader Hadi al-Ameri
Iraq Determined to Expel Foreign Troops: Fatah Leader Hadi al-Ameri
11 November 2021
China
China's Leader Xi Warns against 'Cold War' in Asia-Pacific
11 November 2021
US Testing Iron Dome against Chinese Missiles: WSJ
US Testing Iron Dome against Chinese Missiles: WSJ
10 November 2021