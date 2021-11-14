0
Sunday 14 November 2021 - 04:02

Sudan: 5 Killed During Mass Demonstrations in Capital

Story Code : 963535
At least five protesters were killed on Saturday during mass demonstrations in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other cities, the health ministry in the dissolved Sudanese government announced.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said on Saturday four people were killed by gunshots and one from a tear gas canister in the capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of Omdurman, adding that many others were wounded as demonstrators were “facing excessive repression using all forms of force, including live bullets”.

The capital Khartoum and other cities on Saturday witnessed huge demonstrations in protests against measures recently adopted by the Sudanese army commander, including dissolving the government and appointing a new sovereign council.

The protesters gathered in the cities of Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman.

On October 25, Burhan dissolved the cabinet and the ruling military-civilian sovereign council. He also declared a state of emergency and put Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok under an effective house arrest, while detaining other leading members of his government.

In recent weeks, the military has been mounting a harsh crackdown on protesters, who have been taking to the streets after Sudan’s main opposition coalition called for civil disobedience and protests across the country hours after the military coup.
